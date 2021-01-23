With the latest launched of TESS satellite, SpaceX will now help NASA to discover planets beyond the solar system. The big question is that when is the time that people can go to space? Well, regarding this matter, SpaceX might be patient enough at least until next year. Loren Grush, The Verge’s science reporter, said that “The historically nimble company will have to ease on the brakes if it wants to launch more than just cargo and satellites. While it originally planned to take people up in 2017, it probably won’t be flying people to space in any capacity until 2019 at the earliest.”

Grush added that “NASA is very meticulous when it comes to how they iterate. If you want to do a change (to a rocket), you have to run it by a person, who runs it by a person, who runs it by a person. With SpaceX, they were making new changes every day.”

This time, SpaceX is being put to the test for the development of a new technology to take astronauts into space. She said that “Obviously, safety is a concern whenever you launch a rocket, but when you put people on it, that’s when the stakes are super high.”

She added, “When you get to space, the capsule and the rocket break apart, and the people float inside for four minutes.” “So, you can have that moment of ‘A) I’m in space; B) I’m floating; and C) I can see the curvature of the Earth, which only a couple of hundred people have done. And then the capsule and rocket come back down in separate pieces. “

SpaceX’s Elon Musk was tweeting recently about bringing that company’s rockets back down to Earth, using a giant party balloon. This silly-sounding imagery is based on very solid science and can avoid a vehicle’s components from crashing up in the sky.

Grush explained that “Whenever you reenter the earth’s atmosphere, you come in really fast and hot. That’s why the capsules are these teardrop designs because you want to spread out the heat when you’re coming in towards the Earth. If you inflated this larger structure, you could have a bigger surface area which would make you slow down not as fast.”

With the help of TESS new satellite, space-related systems can be improved and discover space capacity for people.