Jim Bridenstine who was the Oklahoma congressman has been sworn in as the new NASA Chief, eventually. Although it would have happened sooner than this, it is a great relief that the day finally materialized. Mike Pence who is the Vice President of the United States swore him in on April 23rd. The venue was in the Washington, D.C. headquarters of the agency.

Who would have thought that it would happen after 7 months? In September 2017, it came to the knowledge of many people that he was the nominee of the post. That was after Donald Trump saw him fit for the job. However, the U.S. Senate seemed not to agree. The votes that he got from the house were not enough. That explains the wait which came to an end yesterday. I am about to highlight what transpired during the event. Read on!

The Vice President expressed how honored he was to get the opportunity to usher him in. He also showed good faith in the new leader. He stated that it was a different chapter of the reinvigorated space leadership of America. After a moment of him praising the incoming leader, he got to the core of the ceremony.

Subsequently, as it is the tradition, he placed his hand on the bible. He pledged his loyalty to ensure that he fulfills his official duties to the letter. At the podium, he acknowledged the big responsibility that lies ahead. According to him, the United States take pride in NASA. Therefore, he needs to do much if the nation was to live up to the expectations. They include leading, discovering, pioneering and inspiring. He anticipated a rapport with the team as well.

Prior to that, he Bridenstine was an elected member of the U.S. House of Representatives. He got into the House for the first time in 2012. The man has had much experience over the years. He has been a Navy fighter pilot for instance. In addition to that, he once served as Tulsa Air and Space Museum & Planetarium. His majors back in Rice University, Texas were administration, psychology, and economics. He is a hold of both a B.A. and an M.B.A.

Nevertheless, many members were not confidence because according to them he lacked technical knowledge. Eventually, his confirmation was on Thursday 19th April. The 50-49 votes show the struggle. Now that he has succeeded Robert Lightfoot, only time will tell.