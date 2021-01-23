The search for new exoplanets comes close as the new hinting satellite from NASA aims to get these planets much close to Earth. The new satellite is the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite or TESS. It aims to have exciting discoveries that would be beneficial in the study of other Earth-like planets.

The satellites aim to discover 50 exoplanets that might be rocky. The researcher at MIT in Cambridge is aiming for this possibility. There are many planets out there, and the satellite gives the new big thing in making the other exoplanets exist. The principal investigator of TESS, George Picker explains the significance of this satellite during the meeting in Maryland. He describes this as the finder telescope.

The work of TESS will start in only a few months. From here, the telescope would use boosters to get to the orbit of the moon. Then, using the moon’s gravity, it would make an orbit around it and do the work it has to do. It has an antenna that reflects signals that it transmits to earth. The data sending or download takes about three hours. Then, the researchers make calculations about the data and fund the information for the discovery.

Using the orbit of the moon enables TESS to stay in orbit for many decades. Here, there is no need for any adjustment while the satellite performs work. The process is easy due to the superb Function of TESS to stay in space for many years together with the function of making the best options. From this, there is an assurance that many exoplanets exist. The data from the satellite is going be significant as many more searches are going to happen.

From the past explorations, there is about 2600 number of Earth-like planets in the universe. However, these are small in size the Earth. The project of TESS aims to find planets that have the similar atmosphere and composition as Earth. The signs of life from these planets take much more studies so that more information is present to people.

TESS has efficient telescopes that enable it to locate the orbit of the Earth-like planets further. The discovery begins regarding looking at the stars and seeing the brightness between these. In this process, the calculation of the exoplanet is open for study. The discovery is sure to be a big event to the many more studies about exoplanets and possibly human life in each of these planets.