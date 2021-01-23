The news was surfacing in the recent past that Facebook is on the verge of implementing an internet satellite in the outer orbital world. This will help in boosting the connectivity and bringing better access to the internet. Working along with Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg may head to head lead in the space. FCC filings reported the matter.

It is reported that Facebook is working secretly on launching its satellite broadband service. This will help people in getting access to internet services in more feasible ways. Since Facebook is one of the most used social media sites, the chances of increasing its revenues would become undoubtedly high. Since the time SpaceX has launched its first two prototype satellites for an internet constellation, the news of Facebook launching the same along with Elon Musk starts coming.

A partially redacted FCC application obtained by IEEE Spectrum outlines a plan for an experimental satellite from a mysterious company called PointView Tech LLC, which IEEE goes on to connect to Facebook. As per the reports it is assumed that the plan is to launch a satellite named Athena. It will test the use of high-frequency millimeter wave radio signals. This is the same technology which many cellular industrial companies are using to build a next-generation 5G network. It will have more speed and capacity for boosting the overall connectivity with the internet. If the mission becomes a success and it works from the lower orbit of the Earth, the high-frequency signals from this satellite broadband service will outdo Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Elon Musk’s company is hoped to offer gigabit-speed through its planned Starlink service, as well as competitors like the Richard Branson-backed OneWeb.

According to FCC applications, PointView will launch such experimental satellite by 2019 whose preparations are in progress by the company. If the permission for the same will be granted; it would still take a lot of time to provide such a vast and reliable broadband service to the people. It will take much time to launch enough satellites to build up a sizable constellation that could offer a reliable broadband service. The larger the geographic area of the service, the more satellites will be required.

But before any of this work can get started, the FCC still has to give its blessing to launch that first satellite. Fortunately, Athena is the goddess of law and justice, and it always helps to have another lawyer on your side.

Source: https://ts2.space