Another Russian rocket stage is likely to hold its highly toxic fuel which is expected to splash down in the environmentally sensitive waters of the Canadian Arctic. The documents found on the website of the European Space Agency say that the cold-war era missile repurposed for the satellites if to lift from a Russian launching pad.

The second stage of the rocket is estimated to drop into the Baffin Bay, which is outside Canada’s territorial waters, however, within the ocean, it claims to control and regulate. The Russian launch vessel is powered by hydrazine – a toxic fuel and carcinogenic that almost all the space program in the world, including Russia alone, are no longer using it.

The said rocket stage is also expected to contain tons of unused hydrazine. The rocket stage is anticipated to fall in the North Water Polynya, which is considered as one of the biodiverse and most productive areas in the Arctic and heavily used by hunters. The water areas are considered as the most important areas to mammals such as the whales and walrus that from Greenland and Canada seek to manage it as their protected area.

Although the Rocket is Russian, the launch is a commercial service paid for by the European Space Agency. The European Space Agency pride itself on being one of the most environmentally friendly space agency in the world. The officials of the agency have said that the unused fuel will be burned up on the re-entry. However, studies done at the launch sites in Russia suggest that some of the fuels des reach the surface.

Previous launches have earned wide protests. It is then that the federal government has filed a diplomatic protest with Russia. The Government of Nunavut has argued that the launches put Inuit at the needless risk. The Inuit Circumpolar Commission also objected during the past to the possible contamination of the pristine waters. The federal government did not immediately say that it has filed a protest over the upcoming launch.

Byers also told that while Canada may have a little influence over the Russian government, it is an associate participant of the European Space Agency. Last year, there was a lot of protests to stop the rocket launch of Russia because of the rocket’s fuel that may contaminate the rich ecosystem of the Arctic. Today, the safety of the Canadian Arctic is what makes people think about the next launch of the Russian rocket.