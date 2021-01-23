The state of Ohio will achieve a major milestone when their shoebox-sized satellite CubeRRT launched into the orbit. The main goal of this satellite is to test new technologies for helping the scientists as well as technicians.

The scheduled date for launching of this satellite is 20th May & it is believed to play an important role for future space missions.

According to Ohio State’s Professor and Chairman of Electrical and Computer Engineering, the satellite includes highly advanced sensors that can observe the atmosphere of Earth from the space. The full name of CubeRRT is CubeSat Radiometer Radio Frequency Interference Technology Validation mission.

This satellite is named after one of the most famous video games Q’bert by the Ohio State Team.

Johnson further explained that the technology used in this satellite would eliminate the main issue for technicians by breaking via noisy radio transmissions that create problems with the efforts to find about Earth’s atmosphere from Space. He elaborated that the Earth emits the natural microwave frequencies. They can study with the help of radiometers, which is a type of sensor. The study shown by these sensors assists in checking sea temperature, weather, sea ice coverage, soil moisture & lots of other things. On the same time, human beings are busy to develop a racket on planet Earth.

Johnson also states that the requirement for wireless services globally has been rising continuously and the growth of man-made radio transmissions has made it tougher to detect the natural microwave radiation on the planet that is known as RFI or Radio Frequency Interference.

Johnson says that this issue has become worse in the past sometime. The number of frequencies is increasing in the spectrum because of the tremendous growth in the wireless industry.

Our scientists have great expectations from this radiometer technology. Presently, many radiometers don’t have RFI filtering capabilities in the Earth’s orbit that check out the weather & collect data for the atmospheric science & oceanographers. Soon there will be a requirement of special processors in the Earth observing radiometer to separate the RFI signals so that scientists can receive environmental data easily.

The original date for launching CubeRRT is 20th May at 5.04 AM from the Wallops Flight Facility of NASA that located in Wallops Island, Virginia. This satellite integrates with a CubeSat deployer through which satellite will enter the orbit.