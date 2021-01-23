After the launch of the new version of SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket which took place from Florida’s Cape Canaveral, Elon Musk, founder of the SpaceX and CEO declared that his organization has planned out to conduct around 300 missions for the next five years. The Falcon 9 also carried Bangladesh’s very first communications satellite into orbit. The final significant update (“Block 5” booster) applied to SpaceX’s Falcon 9 vehicles, took off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre, which took place on 11th May 2018. The rocket’s initial plan was to make the recovery after landing on an offshore drone-ship. It landed eight minutes after the launch, on the Pacific at a platform vessel.

As per Musk’s tweet on Sunday, SpaceX will construct about 30-40 rocket cores to go on 300 missions stretched over a period of five years. By then, Big Falcon Rocket (BFR) will take over, and Falcon will retire. The BFR’s purpose is to allow people to move to extraterrestrial bodies. The “Block-5” booster has been designed to be able to carry out about ten flights on very little refurbishment. SpaceX aims to bring in rapid reusability along with high reliability. According to Musk, it would seem bizarre in the future that we crashed rockets into the ocean when they could be reused.

The Falcon 9 rocket will move astronauts to the ISS (International Space Station) eventually and also incorporated many design changes to ramp up its reusability. These modifications will make it easier for engineers to replenish the rocket’s first stages. The new rocket’s helium tanks will submerge in liquid oxygen in a propellant tank, which comes under the next phase of the missile. Previously these helium tanks had been ruptured during a pre-launch test in 2016, resulting in an explosion.

The BFR will also be used in exploring Mars, a target which Musk expects to reach by 2022. It will be built in the port of Los Angeles. Media reports indicate that the manufacturing facility will be built on a 19-acre area. It will employ an estimated 700 people.

The new rocket will be around 350 feet high and about 15 feet in radius. Only the last month, NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (Tess), had been launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in Florida. Tess aims to find new exoplanets in the orbits of nearby stars, in the hope of finding some which can support life.