TESS which is the abbreviated form of “Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite” has recently been launched and it would help scientists descry and discern exoplanets and alien land in the cosmic world which are habitable. SpaceX is the rocket used to deploy TESS on to its designated orbit. A mission for finding traces of life in the alien world will undeniably be accelerated by TESS.

Finding exoplanets and also the alien life that exists and survives there has been a new expedition in which TESS will soon prove to be very efficacious. The TESS was launched in April 18th, 2018. The original date of its launch was 16th April but due to a certain problem in the SpaceX rocket, it got delayed. This whole mission was supported by The Kavli Foundation. This foundation was led by Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

One of the main goalmouth of TESS for two years will be to scrutinize all the stars which are near to the Earth in order to find habitable exoplanets. Most of these newly discovered exoplanets will be one or two times larger than Earth. They mostly have a rocky surface.

After being discovered by this Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite they will be observed through telescopes. Mainly the observation will be depended on the atmosphere of these planets. Studying the atmosphere with these telescopes will give details regarding the gas composition over there. This will assist in revealing important clues regarding the climate of those worlds and whether the world is hospitable for life or not.

The Kavli Foundation talked to two scientists who are part of the TESS mission to look after the TESS which is going to leave nothing to unturn in finding an Earth-like planet. These two scientists are Greg Berthiaume (who is the Instrument manager of TESS) and Diana Dragomir (who is the observational astronomer). Greg handles the cameras and various other instruments of the spacecraft. Diana on the other hand mainly focuses on small Exoplanets.

When asked about the main focus of TESS, Diana stated that it mainly focuses on finding 100 to 200 worlds which are like Earth when it comes to size. It will also find thousands of Exoplanets. It will scan those stars that are very near to the Earth. Mission TESS is primarily based on finding an alien world which is livable. The Kavli Foundation along with MIT Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research and MIT are toiling hard to make this mission a success.