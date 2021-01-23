Small satellites named Wall-E and EVE are said to accompany the spacecraft which will be launched by NASA to the red planet. These satellites are named after the characters from the animated movie named Wall-E which was released in the year 2008. The spacecraft to Mars is titled Mars InSight lander, and it was launched from California last Sunday that is on the 6th of this month. The lander was launched with both the small satellites named EVER and Wall-E on a rocket named Atlas V. These satellites are the same size as a cereal box of a briefcase. After the rocket took off and reached into the outer space, the twin satellites got detached from the rocket in the upper stage of it. After getting separated, these followed the InSight Mars Lander to the Mars. The launching of these CubeSats that is cube-shaped satellites are said to have traveled through deeper space. These satellites are supposed to move a total of 485 million kilometers that is 300 million miles for about six months. This experiment of sending CubeSats to Mars alongside a spacecraft has a cost of $18.5 million.

The launching of the CubeSats, Wall-E and Eve is said to be beneficial in many ways. The thought about launching such satellites to Mars has been discussed for a very long time. The orbit of the red planet is said to be accessed very easily to students as well as the researchers. CubeSats have only been confined to the realm of the earth, so this will be the very first time that these CubeSats will be traveling to another planet’s orbit. This project of NASA is known as MarCo. These CubeSats are made with cold gas or the gas found in fire extinguishers. They will move through space with the help of this spray gas.

Generally, the satellites are said to follow InSight lander but are having a distance of thousand miles between them. They are supposed to travel with having the same gap between themselves. These will help the scientists to have a link of communication between Earth and Mars. However, NASA has another connection named the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter which is said to circle the planet. Wall-E and Eve can provide significant information regarding the planet. After they travel across Mars, they are meant to be orbiting the sun is in an elliptical manner. These will stop working as soon as they run out of fuel.