It is a fact that people can’t remain in the space for more extended periods of time. It is considered a dangerous place for the human survival. The primary reason behind it is the microgravity of the space. It leads to weakening the muscles and making the body fragile. The harmful radiations of the space are so powerful that with time they can tear through the DNA and alter it. Other than this, the harsh vacuum present outside is an ever-present threat to the life.

But the microgravity of the space can be used in different ways for the manufacturing of many worthwhile things. Scientists are on the verge of producing the stuff in space for which the microgravity works in favor. Few materials show an incredible amount of strength form large crystals, could grow into organs and might transmit information without any loss. The harshness of the space could create a productive place for many materials.

Here are some of the significant aspects where the researchers are working-

Free Fall- Due to the lack of gravity in the space, scientists have experienced free fall. This is called as microgravity, and it can be utilized for growing the things that expand evenly in all the directions. Miniaturized devices and even computers can be manufactured in the space using the feature of microgravity. It can help in eliminating significant defects which are experienced while making them in the earth.

A stable spot- Since in the planet earth, due to the convention, heavier materials settle down through a solution, space could become a perfect place to overcome such issues. The microgravity plays a significant role here. As per one study, the crystals were seen growing more substantial with the size of 6 cubic millimeters as compared to 0.5 cubic millimeters on the planet Earth. If space is used for developing these crystals, many new drug discoveries are possible as the 3D structure of the protein can be determined.

Organ growth- Although space is not a place for human survival, many human organs can be grown there. In earth, due to gravity, the cells are not allowed to build into larger networks as it pulls them down into their container. On the contrary, space with its microgravity can overcome this issue as well, and a large number of human organs can be developed at a faster rate. “The cells aren’t smart, but they’re adaptable,” Harper said. “And if they touch a side or a surface, it gives them a message that’s biologically misleading.” Since this process doesn’t happen in space, it can be utilized.