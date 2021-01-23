In this report, the Global Computer On Module (COM) Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Computer On Module (COM) Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-computer-on-module-com-market-report-history-and-forecast-2015-2026-breakdown-data-by-manufacturers-key-regions-types-and-application

The Computer on Module (CoM), which is sometimes referred to as a System on Module, is an alternative to single board computers for embedded systems offering a more flexible and contoured solution. It is designed to plug into a carrier, or base board, and is generally a small processor module with a CPU and standard I/O capability. The complex effort associated with designing a CPU subsystem is avoided by using CoM functionality and a custom base board.

A Computer on Module (COM) offers a unique approach to product development and the often fully custom electronics typically contained within sophisticated devices. A CoM helps system designers realize a fully customized electronics assembly, complete with custom interfaces and form factor without the effort of a ground-up electronics design.

A SoM is a module that contains a processor with CPU bus accessibility, memory, and standard I/O. It is usually an Off-the-Shelf component. . The module does not have any connectorization and is designed to be plugged into a Carrier Board.

Within the next few years, the majority of CoM are expected to be equipped with ARM architecture CPUs as more and more multicore processors are being introduced nowadays on portable devices. X86 products are still highly competitive and non-replaceable among industries that need better efficiency and accuracy. And it is likely to eliminate Power architecture CoM from the market in a decade unless they are still no safer than the Power architecture CoM.

Industrial automation is a key facet of global manufacturing industries, with enterprises facing enormous pressure to automate and integrate to maximize output, improve cost-efficiency, and generate tangible competitive value.

As the semiconductor industry continues to test the limits of Moore’s Law, which suggests that the number of transistors on an integrated circuit doubles approximately every 18 to 24 months, processor technology will continue to grow in complexity, creating challenges for systems engineers outside of traditional computing applications to implement and unlock the potential of such processors. Harnessing the power of these advanced processors is critical to the emergence of IoT and Industry 4.0.

Inevitably, as semiconductor and storage technology advanced in density and speed, the lines between the various computing strata began to blur, and capabilities increased while costs decreased exponentially across the board. Eventually, low-end mainframes, minicomputers, and high-end microprocessor-based servers morphed to occupy the same market, and high-end mainframes migrated up toward the high-performance computing domains (aka supercomputers).

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

In 2019, the global Computer On Module (COM) market size was US$ 1759.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Computer On Module (COM) market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Computer On Module (COM) industry.

The research report studies the Computer On Module (COM) market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Computer On Module (COM) market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Computer On Module (COM) market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Computer On Module (COM) market: Segment Analysis

The global Computer On Module (COM) market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Computer On Module (COM) market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Computer On Module (COM) market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

ARM Architecture

X86 Architecture

Power Architecture

Other Architecture

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Industrial Automation

Medical

Entertainment

Transportation

Test & Measurement

Other

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Computer On Module (COM) market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Computer On Module (COM) key manufacturers in this market include:

Kontron

Congatec

MSC Technologies(Avnet)

Advantech

ADLink

Portwell

Eurotech

SECO srl

Technexion

Phytec

Axiomtek

Aaeon

Toradex

EMAC

Avalue Technology

CompuLab

Variscite

Digi International

Olimex Ltd

Shiratech(Aviv Technologies)

Critical Link, LLC

IWave Systems Technologies

Calixto Systems

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-computer-on-module-com-market-report-history-and-forecast-2015-2026-breakdown-data-by-manufacturers-key-regions-types-and-application

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: sales@crystalmarketreport.com

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com