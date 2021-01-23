At a far distance within the constellation of Pavo, a glitter of the galaxy is noticed. The galaxy is considered to be IC 4710 that is seen shining brightly with the stars. But this galaxy has no shape whatsoever. However, this galaxy is believed to be the home of many newborn stars which take birth around the outside portion of the yellow-white core.

This galaxy was discovered in the year of 1900 when astronomer DeLisle Steward who is supposed to be a part of the Harvard College of Observatory said that this galaxy is located at a distance of 25 million years from Earth. The Hubble Space Telescope was successful in finding the bright shining of this star with the help of its high definition and technically advanced lenses.

As per the guidelines of the researchers, dwarf irregular galaxies which are named as IC 1470 do have a chaotic feature along with central bulges as well as spiral arms. This statement was confirmed by the officials of the European Space Agency.

If we delve further into the shapes of the galaxy, we will come to know that Astronomer Edwin Hubble after whom the Hubble Space Telescope have been named as the person who classified galaxies according to their shapes. According to the Hubble Space Chart, Armless elliptical galaxies are on the left. Spirals are those kinds of galaxies which are bifurcated into two parts, one with a central bar and the other without a central bar. He further classified that the looser arm windings are towards the right position. Not only these, even the far distant located galaxies which are supposed to be billions of light years away from the Earth have also found a place in the Hubble space Chart.

If astronomers go deeper into the universe, they will find how the lights of these galaxies have further deepened the universe and as a result shifting it to the last end of the spectrum. It is proved that by measuring the redshift, a scientist can find out how far a galaxy is.

Experts view that this particular deformed galaxy was a normal one in its earlier days, but have however taken this form due to collisions with the other galaxies. The scientists have further revealed that the Pavo constellations also include different other numbers. For instance, NGC 6752 is considered to be the third brightest globular cluster in the night sky.