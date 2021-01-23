In the year of 2015, a blockbuster movie was released named as the “the Martian” where astronaut Mark Watney reaches Mars accompanied by five other explorers. IT was shown in the film that the Ares III mission lands at the pre-assembled outpost, with adequate food, water, and air to sustain them for 01 months. They are also accompanied by a tube shape rover and a nuclear-powered mothership. There is a certain amount of fiction in the movie that is being shown and even the book it was taken up from. However, both scientists’ forum, as well as the fans, considered the plot to be very realistic and also at the same time very much unavoidable.

According to D. Porterfield who is the former director of NASA’s Space life has said that the situations shown in the movie are very much doable. However, he has raised a lot of queries in respect of the vision of Elon Musk to send people to Mars. In different interviews that Musk has appeared, he has said about his concept of colonizing the Mars. He has told that in case of civilization is in danger on Earth; then we can at least have Mars which can support life.

Musk made a presentation in 2016, in which he stated that it is possible to send 1 million people on Mars within 100 years from the date of the first launch of SpaceX to the Red Planet. He has much faith in Big Falcon rocket which is a 35-story launch system that also involves a 16-story spaceship. It will prove the primary tool to get the job done. Musk has all the plans to launch an uncrewed mission to Mars in 2022 while the crewed mission is to be launched in 2024

BFR is designed in such a manner so that it can be reused on many occasions which will make it less expensive to land, refuel as well as re-launch. SpaceX also used a rocket booster along with its Falcon 9 system for the first time in March 2017. Musk even has the vision to establish greenhouse regions to grow food on the Red Planet. Water shielding is also required to protect the food from radiation. However, he has not expressed any views in respect of the first exploration on Mars.