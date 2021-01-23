America’s space dream started with the Launch Pad 39A, which is located north of Cape Canaveral, Fla. It is the site where the young generation started dreaming of the space exploration. This site started off with big launches but by 2013, the position of this famous launch pad was deteriorating. NASA was planning to sell of this section. At this juncture, Elon Musk came into the scene for reviving the position of launch pad 39A. This person is the co-founder of Paypal and also the owner of Tesla. He has further ventured into Space industry by forming SpaceX as well. This company of Elon Musk has become the first private player in the space industry to launch a rocket into the orbit with a payload.

Elon Musk is a very busy character with an obsession to see space travel made much more easy and convenient for the ordinary people. He has given the impression of reaching some celestial home. His design of the Falcon rocket has received much appreciation from NASA. Apart Elon Musk, another person has also evolved as a second bidder and a great participant in the space industry. His name is Jeff Bezos. He is the founder of Amazon.com. His passion for trying different things has made him so much success in his professional life. His enthusiasm for space travel led him to form a company named as the Blue Origin. Being very methodical and exuberant in nature has enabled him to reach such scaling heights. In his ride for making a mark in the space industry, he built a reusable launch vehicle that was designed to take tourists into space.

Recently Musk had won the bidding process for launch pad 39A. But within a couple of months later, Bezos won Launchpad 36. This is the location of where missions of launching to Mars & Venus had been organized. These entire take over by these big personalities are giving a sign that these launching activities are being slowly transferred from the government into the hands of the private players. These are the signs that slowly but steadily NASA which was once a very glorious institution for Space exploration is giving its way to the young and modern billionaires who are now in the modern times pretty determined and enthusiastic with their entrepreneur thoughts. At the same time, they are very focused and daring as far their business acumen is concerned.