COVID-19 Impact on Seed Coating Materials Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

Seed coating materials are compounds effective in protecting seed and young seedlings from attack by disease and insects. They may also supply nutrition for young seedling growth.

North America accounted for the largest market share for seed coating materials, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The U.S. and Canada constituted the largest country markets in the North American region in 2017. Increasing awareness about the benefits of seed coating materials among farmers is leading to the growth in this region. The usage of seed coating materials can be treated as a risk-hedging technique and can be considered as a safe investment which has led to increased sales of coated seeds in the North American market. The seed coating materials market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow with investments from several multinational manufacturers, especially in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Bayer, Syngenta, Basf, Cargill, Rotam, Germains Seed Technology, Croda International, BrettYoung, Clariant International, Precision Laboratories, Chromatech Incorporated, Sumitomo Chemical, SATEC, Volkschem Crop Science, Beinong Haili, Henan Zhongzhou, Sichuan Redseed, Liaoning Zhuangmiao-Tech, Jilin Bada Pesticide, Anwei Fengle Agrochem, Tianjin Lirun Beifang, Green Agrosino, Shandong Huayang, Chongqing Zhongyiji, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Polymers

Colorants

Pellets

Minerals/Pumice

Others

Based on the Application:

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Flowers & Ornamentals

Oilseeds & Pulses

Others

