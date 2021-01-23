COVID-19 Impact on Polypropylene Foams Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Polypropylene Foams market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Polypropylene Foams market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Polypropylene is a thermoplastic polymer which can be readily formed by catalytic polymerization of propylene. In foam form it is used for various applications such as packaging, automobile, construction, electrical and electronics, and medical industries.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the polypropylene foams market, in terms of value and volume, from 2016 to 2021. In recent years, the demand for automotive and packaging applications has increased in the region due to the increasing population and rising disposable incomes, thus driving the need for polypropylene foams in the region. Polypropylene foams are leading the market as these foams are totally recyclable. With the superior properties, polypropylene foams enable the reduction of CO2 emissions. Due to the outstanding mechanical properties of polypropylene foams, they can be used over and over again for several years, even under extreme climatic conditions. The strong demand for high end polypropylene foams in the automotive sector from emerging nations and recuperating developed nations is expected to drive the growth of this market in the future.

Major competitors identified in this market include JSP, BASF, Kaneka, Hanwha, Mitsui Chemicals, Borealis, Furukawa Electric, Sonoco Products, DS Smith, K. K. NAG, Pregis, Sekisui Alveo, Ssw Pearlfoam, Synbra, Woodbridge, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Expanded Polypropylene Foams

Extruded Polypropylene Foams

Based on the Application:

Automotive

Packaging

Consumer Products

Others

