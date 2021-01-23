COVID-19 Impact on Medical Composite Membrane Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Medical Composite Membrane market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Medical Composite Membrane market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Medical composite membranes are majorly used for separation of the feed stream. The feed stream is passed through the membrane, which allows selective constituents to pass through, depending on its pore size, whereas others are stopped back on the surface of the membrane. The elements that pass through are known as permeate and the ones that are retained back are known as concentrate. Different types of membranes are used in the medical industry depending on the size of their pores.

Europe is the leading market for medical composite membranes. The growth of the medical composite membranes market in Europe is driven by the increasing aging population (above 65 years), growing End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) patient pool, increasing availability of improved diagnosis facilities, and rising incidences of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Medical Composite Membrane. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Medical Composite Membrane was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Medical Composite Membrane is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Medical Composite Membrane, including the following market information:

Global Medical Composite Membrane Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K sqm)

Global Medical Composite Membrane Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K sqm)

Global Medical Composite Membrane Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K sqm)

Global Medical Composite Membrane Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K sqm)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Asahi Kasei, 3M, Sartorius, Merck Millipore, Pall, GE Healthcare, Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment, Koch Membrane Systems, Microdyn-Nadir, W. L. Gore & Associates, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

PSU & PESU

PVDF

PTFE

PP

Modified Acrylics

Others

Based on the Application:

Pharmaceutical Filtration

Hemodialysis

Drug Delivery

IV Infusion & Sterile Filtration

Others

