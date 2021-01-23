COVID-19 Impact on Hydrophobic Coating Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Hydrophobic Coating market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Hydrophobic Coating market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A hydrophobic coating is a nanoscopic surface layer that repels water. Droplets hitting this kind of coating can fully rebound in the shape of column or pancake.

APAC is estimated to account for the largest share of the hydrophobic coatings market in 2017, followed by North America. This high growth is due to the increasing demand for vehicles, increasing innovations in the aerospace industry, and increasing start-ups in the medical devices manufacturing sector. Apart from the automotive industry, focus on the aerospace industry and increasing investments in the building & construction industry are also projected to drive the hydrophobic coatings market in APAC.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include BASF, Drywired, PPG Industries, 3M, Nippon Paint, Neverwet, Lotus Leaf Coatings, Aculon, NEI, Cytonix, Surfactis Technologies, Nanogate, Advanced Nanotech, Artekya, Hydrobead, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Metals Substrate

Glass Substrate

Concrete Substrate

Polymers Substrate

Ceramics Substrate

Others

Based on the Application:

Automotive

Aerospace

Building & Construction

Marine

Textiles

Electronics

Medical

Others

