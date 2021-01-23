Covid-19 Impact on Green and Bio Polyols Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Green and Bio Polyols market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Green and Bio Polyols market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Eco-friendly and sustainable nature of bio polyols, consistent supply of bio- based feedstock, and crude oil price fluctuations are driving the global green and bio polyols market.

North America is the fastest-growing market for green and bio polyols, in terms of value as well as volume.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Green and Bio Polyols. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Green and Bio Polyols was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Green and Bio Polyols is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Green and Bio Polyols, including the following market information:

Global Green and Bio Polyols Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Green and Bio Polyols Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Green and Bio Polyols Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Green and Bio Polyols Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include CARGILL, DowDuPont, BASF, BAYER, STEPAN, EMERY OLEOCHEMICALS, JAYANT AGRO ORGANICS, GLOBAL BIO-CHEM TECHNOLOGY, NOVOMER, POLYGREEN CHEMICALS, HUNTSMAN, ROQUETTE, KOCH INDUSTRIES, ARKEMA, JOHNSON CONTROLS, CRODA, PIEDMONT CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES, POLYLABS, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Polyether

Polyester

Based on the Application:

Polyurethane Rigid Foam

Polyurethane Flexible Foam

Case

