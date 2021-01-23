Covid-19 Impact on Graphic Film Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Graphic Film market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Graphic Film market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The global graphic films market is forecast to push its growth forward while riding on promising trends observed in the e-commerce sector. Nonetheless, industry players could find favorable opportunities also birthing in other profit-making sectors such as retail, promotion and branding, automotive, and construction. While this could help the market to impress with its growth, there are certain other prospects anticipated to take shape with the growing application of opaque films. Such types of films could be significantly demanded because of their high durability, excellent printability, light weight, and ease of use. Other applications such as anti-graffiti, advertisement pamphlets, and promotional banners could also up the demand for graphic films.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2016, and also is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Graphic Film. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Graphic Film was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Graphic Film is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Graphic Film, including the following market information:

Global Graphic Film Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Graphic Film Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Graphic Film Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Graphic Film Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include 3M Company, DuPont, Constantia Flexibles Group, Avery Dennison Corporation, Amcor, DUNMORE Corporation, Achilles Corporation, Hexis S.A, Arlon Graphics, Dunmore Corporation, CCL Industries, Griff Network, SWM, ORAFOL, Dunmore, FLEXcon Company, Item Plastic Corp, Lintec Corporation, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

PVC

PP

PE

Other

Based on the Application:

Promotional & Advertisement

Industrial

Automotive

Other

