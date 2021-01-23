COVID-19 Impact on Food Release Agents Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Food Release Agents market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Food Release Agents market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A release agent is a chemical, which used to facilitate the easy removal of molded or cast parts from the molds. In food applications, release agents are most often used to ensure the separation of a cooked product from the cooking surface.

Europe and North America are the dominant regions in the food release agents market in 2017, owing to the high demand for baked goods, the presence of major players in these regions, and awareness about the benefits of using food release agents. However, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, due to greater awareness and increase in production of processed food in the region.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Archer Daniels Midland, AAK, Cargill, DowDuPont, Avatar, Par-Way Tryson, Associated British Foods, Mallet & Company, IFC Solutions, Lecico, Lallemand, Masterol Foods, Puratos Group, Bakels Group, Koninklijke Zeelandia Group, Dubor Groneweg, Sonneveld Group, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Vegetable oils

Emulsifiers

Wax & wax esters

Antioxidants

Based on the Application:

Bakery products

Confectionery products

Processed meat

