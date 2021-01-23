If things go as planned, 2020, as well as 2021, will be years of change for the spacecraft of China. That was after a recent announcement. It stated that they plan to launch not less than 6 spacecraft by the time it comes to 2021. It happened during the China Aerospace Conference. The occasion of the first of its kind and it occurred together with China’s Space Day. Who came bearing the news? It is none other than Wang Chi. This man works at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). To be precise, he is the Director of the National Space Science Center. Here are details of his representations. Read on!

The actual number of spacecraft was not announced. Nevertheless, it wouldn’t be less than six. It is a strategy that will see to it that China expands the space science program. Consequently, they will have the long-awaited space breakthroughs by 2030. That is a great dream and its success can do well to astronauts. What should we expect if things go as planned?

There will be the launching of a satellite. Its name will be Solar wind Magnetosphere-Ionosphere Link Explorer. The announcement of the project was in November 2017. The Chinese are working on it together with European Space Agency (ESA) to make it a success.

There is yet another one in the line that goes by the name Einstein Probe. Its confirmation was 2015 and there is hope that its launch will be in 2010/21.

There will be two other follow-ups of the above small satellite mission. Their purpose will be to complement it. One of them will be the first solar mission by China. Its name is the Advanced Space-borne Solar Observatory (ASO-S). Its partner will be the Gravitational Wave Electromagnetic Counterpart All-sky Monitor (GECAM).

He did not conclude his presentation without mentioning other two spacecraft. Their names are the Water Cycle Observation Mission (WCOM) as well as the Magnetosphere-Ionosphere-Thermosphere Coupling Exploration (MIT). The former will be a milestone. Why not when it will be the first satellite in the entire world to study the water cycle? It will measure ocean salinity together with soil moisture.

If all that was to become a success, that wouldn’t come as a surprise. That is because the last few years have not been any different. China has launched space science missions. Some of their major observatories include the Dark Matter Particle Explorer (DAMPE) as well as the Hard X-ray Modulation Telescope (HXMT). Their launches were in 2015 and 2017, respectively. All the best China.