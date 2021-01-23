Wednesday was a big day for China’s space private sector. The reason is that OneSpace Technologies launched a rocket on that day. That marked the first launch of a rocket by a private spaceflight company. The company launched it, the OS-X rocket, on a suborbital trajectory. However, it did not reveal the location of launch to everyone. That means that only the concerned parties know where that took place.

According to the report, it reached an altitude of about 25 miles. Then, it came back to earth. During the launch, it covered a distance of 170 miles. That gave hope to OneSpace technology. That is regarding their projection of starting a business of lift-offs of small satellites into space.

A change is beyond any reasonable doubt as good as rest, and that is happening in China. For a long time, the government has been the only involved party. It has been working with the China National Space Administration which is its space agency. It is doing a lot of work though, and it plans to do even more years to come. Nevertheless, two heads are better than one. It is embracing the private sector to enhance that.

In 2012, President Xi Jinping prioritized spaceflights. That became clear when he said that he wanted the country to become the superpower of the same. Two years later, it became official that private organizations had an opportunity to launch satellites.

OneSpace has taken that chance. That is why they launched the first rocket. More is to come according to Shu Chang. He is the CEO of the company. He is hopeful that one day, it will become one of the best if not the most formidable launcher of small satellites globally. In addition to that, if things go as planned, they will do ten launches come 2019. We went ahead to not only compare but also contrast OneSpace Technologies and SpaceX.

What the company recently launched is a first in different aspects. It is more than just the first private launch. According to Shu, there has never existed another rocket build about the country’s technology.

There is one thing that needs mentioning. Shu has previously worked on aerospace that belongs to the state. The money that funded OneSpace came from the State Administration for Science, Technology, and Industry for National Defense. Therefore, whether the private sector is closing the gap remains a wait and see.