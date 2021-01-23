The next significant invention that is around the corner regarding geospatial intelligence involves tiny black boxes that are installed within the satellite. It is capable of collecting a massive amount of data and analyzes them instantly. As a result, no downloading is required for the same. Manipulation of geospatial data and its subsequent analysis is the primary objective of military intelligence sector. Such quick data interpretations will surely help the military industry and the concerned officers to take firm and immediate actions. This was viewed by Mr. Melanie Stricklan, chief technology officer and also the co-founder of Slingshot Aerospace which is located in Manhattan Beach, California.

Stricklan served the US Force for 21 years. Her duties involved flying at the back of JSTARS radar surveillance plane. According to her recent interview, the sensors of the airplane were extracting loads of data, but it was hard to analyze such data. There were times when such data had to be sent back to the analyst and then wait for weeks to find out find indeed they were trying to find out.

In the latter part of her career, Stricklan worked at the Air Force Space as well as the Missile Systems Centre about various satellite programs. At that point of time, it became apparent to her and her other colleagues that their career would shine if they can improve themselves in data collection through satellites and airplanes and be successful in analyzing them to the full extent.

Slingshot Aerospace is making it’s all efforts to develop a cloud-based arena that helps to extract data from any sensors and uses machine understanding algorithms to “extract information.” Their goal, in a nutshell, would be to provide Artificial Intelligence in a small chip and send it on a spacecraft. This particular technology is still in the making and is in a very nascent stage. The company is working to bring in more data inside the cloud-based platform to enhance the algorithms.

A mixed blend of trends in changing the entire data processing procedures for the space exploration. Data is now coming within reach of the scientists very easily and quickly. In fact, if we go back, we will see that AI has been there for the past three years. It is only now that the concept is getting highlighted and the space industry is trying to operationalize it.