Is there a chance to stop wars that may break out in space? Or are there any ways to stop such wars?

A manual is being developed on how the laws that bound the Earth can be applied to space also, in case a war broke out. There is hope that such a thing might avoid the outbreak of such wars by making everyone aware of what the consequences can be.

Satellites and other space assets are very important for the modern era, be it in areas of navigation, communication, pre-warning systems or surveillance. This makes them a possible target in future as a malfunction of any of these can inflict serious damage.

Every people is exposed to advanced technologies and even though most people are not aware, the technology and equipment to carry out operations like GPS jamming and anti-satellite warfare currently exist. The dependence of financial systems on GPS is much more than people know and if in case the GPS systems are taken out, it can cause a big financial crisis.

It is very difficult to imagine Space as an area where a war may break out, but the reality is that space-war can cause a lot more damage than the one done on Earth. Even though these issues are not new, space security concerns are growing among many countries and receiving attention by all people. For example, a dedicated space force was called up for the U.S, by President Trump in March.

The laws which govern the use of power/force in the space is unclear in the current situation. There are only a few International treaties that deal with the outer space that too with fewer regulations about commercial and military uses in space. A better understanding of the Earth laws and the effect they have on space territory as well might help to conduct diplomacy and forge treaties to prevent a warfare. The main goal is to discourage such wars from happening, or to find the most appropriate ways to deal with such a conflict in space.

With this goal in mind, an international group of legal experts is trying to develop a document on security and military laws that apply in space. It has been named the Woomera Manual on the International Law of Military Space Operations. The intuitions that have partnered with a goal are China’s Xiamen University and the Naval War College of U.S.