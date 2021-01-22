Close to 600 workers of the United Launch Alliance have decided to go on strike in respect of the company’s latest contract. Workers of all the three sites have joined in to protest. The Workers are supposed to be the members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace workers or IAM who have reportedly rejected the proposed three-year contract and immediately went on to strike. The union has declared that the strike vote did not directly offer any further details, like margin of votes. The strikes have resulted in the stoppage of works at the central manufacturing facility in Decatur, which is located in Alabama. Also, the launch site in Cape Canaveral, as well as Vandenberg Airforce base, are being affected.

Immediately after strike vote picketing activity started. The Air force officials have said that to be cautious while entering while entering as well as exiting the Cape Canaveral Airforce Station. The situation would take some time to stabilize. The negotiating team of the union has asked the members to reject the proposal as they fill that specific clauses entered are not acceptable to them. Such issues involved increasing health care costs to high travel pay to retirement plans and so on. The union advised that if the workers voted for this contract, it would imply that they are losing on the employee benefits to a great extent and such decision would ultimately prove to be harmful for the future generations to come.

The union has further reiterated the fact that many issues are circling this strike, but above all has been the issue of providing respect to the workers at the workplace. This statement was made by Robert Martinez who is the president of the labor union. However, ULA was of the view that the bonus of $6000 and the wage increase of 1.5% to 2% was well above the market as compared to other Aerospace companies which were issuing lower wage hike.

Tory Bruno was very disappointed with the members of the IAM. He said that the contract offered the best features that the members could have availed. It was by far the best in the industry, but the members instead chose to strike. The company representatives also said that the contract was framed keeping in mind the long-term viability midst the launching business environment.

The company has however assured that the strike will not have any negative impact on the working of the company and that they would meet the demands of the customers within the deadline.