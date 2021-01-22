KAUST researchers confirmed the efficiency for wind as a unique energy source across the Arabian Peninsula by using a high-resolution regional climate model. This is a vital strategy for Saudi Arabia energy sector in developing its first step.

The Marc Genton’s research group with the collaboration of Norte Dame University in the United States turned its attention to the latest regional climate model. This analysis of the efficiency of wind power across the Arabian Peninsula. This region is recorded as the speed data of wind; it has a diverse terrain, complex topography, and meteorology.

Saudi Arabia is relied on fossil fuels because of its energy requirements. However, this is changing due to the increasing energy demand, that is resulting from industrial development, the growth of its population and urbanization. This is explained by a doctoral student in Genton’s team, named Wanfang Chen. Therefore, wind power becomes a vital source of renewable energy. Nevertheless, the measurement of wind energy resource has yet to be quantified.

The high-speed wind measurements are available for particular locations across the Peninsula. This assessment is potential for wind energy source over the entire region that is not feasible on observational data. Computer simulations would help but before it could not deliver, the temporal or spatial solution required to characterize accurately, resources for the planning of wind farm in this region.

The collaboration with Notre Dame, Genton’s group, experimented (CORDEX) to research the possible changes in wind resources. This result is climate change. The high-resolution data currently developed in Middle East North Africa (MENA) model of the International Coordinated Regional. Chen said that

“While we knew Saudi Arabia has regions of high wind-power density, particularly along the Red Sea coast and over areas in the southeast and adjacent to the Persian Gulf, this work revealed the considerable potential for wind energy in other regions during specific seasons,” says Chen.

The MENA-CORDEX model also predicts some high-potential areas to consistently project high wind-power density for many decades into the future, making these areas promising locations for harvesting wind energy. Chen said that they are planning to extend this work to top resolution simulations, which will offer unique information for the planning of wind farming.

The wind power density particularly along the Red Sea coast and this is considered to ensure high-quality wind resources energy for other regions. This will provide excellent insights into wind power.