Brazilian sounding rocket VSB-30 launched on 23 January 2017 at 03:30 UTC German scientific experiment MAIUS-1. Rocket was launched from Esrange Space Center in Sweden. It was 24th flight of VBS-30.

MAIUS-1 is experiment by DLR, German space agency and covers test of the Einstein’s equivalence principle in microgravity. Rocket reached altitude of 238 km and delivered MAIUS-A payload weighing 312 kg and smaller The Micro- IMU experiment. MAIUS-A is based on five modules long for 500 mm each and containing complete atom optical experiment. These modules are named: Umbilical, Experiment 1, Experiment 2, Elektronik and Batterie. Whole payload is long for 2800 mm, with diameter at 500 mm and volume of 0.55 cubic meter. It is equipped with internal power system providing 300 W from onboard battery (Batterie module).

VSB-30 – “Veículo de Sondagem Booster – 30” is solid fueled Brazilian sounding rocket, spin stabilized and based on two stages. It is launched from two sites: Alcântara Launch Center in Brazil and Esrange Space Center. Rocket is long for 11.9 m with diameter at 0.557 m and length of 11.9 m. First stage is able to provide 240 kN of thrust and burns for 11 s. Second stage is providing 102 kN of thrust for 20 seconds. Both engines are equipped with single engine fueled with solid propellant.