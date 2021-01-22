Arianespace Vega rocket was a rolled out on July 18, 2017 to its launch site ELV at Guiana Space Center. It is one of the last milestones before planned for 2nd August mission covering delivery of two Israeli satellites to GTO orbit.

It will be tenth mission of Vega (Vettore Europeo di Generazione Avanzata – Advanced Generation European Carrier Rocket) solid fueled rocket, designed by Italian Avio and operated by Arianespace. Since first launch in 2012 (VV01) rocket reached success ratio at 100% remaining main light rocket used by Arianespace. With ability of delivering 1450 kg to SSO orbit rocket was selected for VV-10 mission. On August 2nd, rocket will deliver two satellites: OPSAT 3000 and VENµS, both provided by IAI, Israel Aerospace Industries.

OPSAT-3000 is high resolution military imaging satellite made by IAI designed for reconnaissance. It was built on IMPS-2 platform. Weight of satellite is 300 kg, power is provided by two deployable solar arrays. Satellite was ordered for Italian Ministry of Defense in June 2012. VENµS is Earth observation satellite manufactured by IAI and RAFAEL as a result of cooperation between France and Israel. Satellite will help in precision agriculture and general monitoring. Mass of this satellite is 364 kg.

Vega rocket was designed in Italy and is manufactured by Avio. Rocket weight is at 137 t. Height of the rocket is 30 m and diameter is 3 m. It is able to lift to SSO payload with mass at 1450 kg. Rocket consists three solid fueled stages: first powered by P80 engine with 2261 kN of thrust, second equipped with Zefiro-23 engine offering 871 kN of thrust and third stage which propulsion is Zefiro-9 engine (with thrust at 260 kN). Upper stage called AVUM is liquid fueled and equipped with one RD-843 engine providing 2.42 kN of thrust.