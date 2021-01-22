On Tuesday, government officials said that an unexpected heat wave in Japan killed around 65 people in one week. Now the weather agency is classifying that, this record-breaking weather is called a natural disaster. The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said in a statement until this Sunday 65 people died of heat stroke when 22,647 people were hospitalized.

In July 2008, an agency spokesperson told AFP that since the agency is started recording fatalities resulting by heatstroke; both the figures are the worst for any week during summer.

Total 80 people have died from the heat since the beginning of July, and over 35,000 have been hospitalized, said by The Fire and Disaster Management Agency on Tuesday. Among them, a six-year-old boy lost his consciousness when he was returning from a field trip. Top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters on Tuesday that, the heat wave continues to cover the country, necessary measures are needed to combat the lives of school children.

The government said that this would supply funds to make sure that all schools are well equipped with air conditioners next summer. Half of the public schools in Japan have more amount of air conditioning, comparing to the public kindergartens. Suga said that the Government would consider extending the school holidays if the heat wave drags on. On Monday in the city of Kumagaya in Saitama outside Tokyo sets a new national record of heat with the temperature hitting 41.1 Celsius (106 degrees Fahrenheit.

In Tokyo’s most of the areas over 40 degrees of temperatures registered for the first time, while the Government is promoting a tradition known as Uchimizu. In this tradition, water is sprinkled on the ground as a summer heat awareness campaign.

According to national weather agency, On Tuesday it was cooler, 36 degrees in Tokyo and it is a little relief for the people. On late Monday weather agency official, Motoaki Takekawa said that they were observing unpredicted levels of heat in some areas. He noted that the heat wave is fatal and recognized as a natural disaster. The agency warned that the country would face 35 degrees or higher temperatures until early August. In Japan, the summer season is hot and humid. Hundreds of people die in each year from heat stroke, especially elderly persons.

The heat wave follows the record of rainfall, which devastated in central and Western parts of Japan with landslides and floods. It killed more than 220 people.