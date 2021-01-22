The long-awaited launching of two military satellites into orbit has finally been accomplished. This was done two days ago and it is going to bring a lot of improvement in military satellite communications as well as a new invention of space vehicle design.

The Atlas V rocket successfully lifted off at on Saturday at 7:13 p.m. EDT or 2313 GMT. This took place in Florida based Space Launch Complex 41. The United States based AFSPC-11 (Air Force Space Commission) is made up of a geostationary communications satellite known as the CBAS (Continuous Broadcast Augmenting SATCOM. It also features an experimental EAGLE demonstrator (ESPA Augmented GEO Laboratory Experiment.

The EAGLE spacecraft is loaded with a number of payloads which includes a smaller satellite known as Mycroft which is deliberated for testing self-inspection technology for satellites. This is according to a report released by Air Force officials. This weapon is also being considered as the most dangerous space weapon ever.

ULA shut down the live video feed shortly after the satellites’ liftoff from the Atlas V. The shutoff was requested by the U.S. Air Force and it was a custom procedure for military launches. The two satellites are meant to separate from the rocket carrying them approximately 5 and half hours after their liftoff. This report was released by ULA mission officials.

The two satellites will then be carried 22,236 miles geosynchronous orbit which is equal to 35,786 km above earth. From this point, they will be able to observe the same section of the planet. The CBAS has been specifically designed to expand present military satellite communications by passing information between commanders and senior military officers in combat. This is according to an official statement United Launch Alliance expounding about the mission.

The CBAS mission is augmenting existing military satellite communications abilities and at the same time continuously broadcasting military data through satellite communications relay links based in space. According to ULA, these two satellites are a great investment and will be of great importance in matters of security.

Although CBAS invested much on the success of this mission, EAGLE satellite played a great role as well. EAGLE is an AFRL flight experiment program that has been designed to exhibit a space vehicle design that is maneuverable ESPA based. This can accommodate more than six deployable or hosted payloads in GEO in accordance to a report released by ULA.