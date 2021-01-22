During a small briefing at the small satellite conference in Logan, Utah Aerospace Corporation ( Aerospace) announced of a new satellite ( smallsat) called launch unit ( Launch-U). This standard offers major advantages to the smallest industry manufacturers, satellite users, and launch providers by maximizing access to space and minimizing launch costs. It enables the space community to come together to work on improving solutions for sharing costs, adapting to regulatory changes and adopting new business models.

Steve Isakowitz, Aerospace president, and CEO said that they are proud to partner with government, industry and academia to improve the first official launch unit standard. He said the U team Launch efforts will help minimize complexities on the satellite and launch vehicle sides. It will lead to shorter integration timelines and maximized access to space.

The community of space was in search of a standard to make small satellites launching more flexible. The group recognized the corporation as the ideal technical advisor and work across all kinds of space elements enterprise from satellite launch manufacturers to government officials and service providers.

Dr. Randy Villahermosa, general manager of Aerospace’s Innovation Initiatives said that the Launch-U concept was introduced in the industry to continuous requests for the help. The aim was to create a standard industry and view as enabling than an impediment to growth. Aerospace was a major broker in making this into reality.

Carrie O’Quinn, the senior project engineer for Aerospace’s Research and Development Department and the Launch-U lead, explained that there are no any specific industry standards for satellites between the CubeSat size and an EELV Secondary Payload Adapter (ESPA) standard satellite and it is about the large dorm refrigerator size. He said that the Launch-U standard finds to change through their volume that is recommended as 45 cm x 45 cm x 60 cm. They also address an extensive range, fundamental frequency and many more in the recommendations. The access industry of the space is altering the rapid pace and it is driven by smallsat and small launch vehicle improvement. The increasing multi manifest missions popularity and a wide interest in minimizing launch cost and timeline when deploying more spacecraft. Presently industry professionals estimate 6000to 20000smallsat that could be launched over next 10years time from now. The manufacturers of the satellite could build the Launch-U standard and make it available to the society. For the industry, it’s essential to produce technical hardware and solution.