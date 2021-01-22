Feeding yourself with knowledge by reading books or watching videos about the outer space is an exciting experience. But that’s just a least of your concern if you have passion about knowing the hidden secrets of the universe. Watching the exciting and wonderful documentaries about 40th year anniversary celebration of Apollo 11’s flight to the moon, we can come to think the importance of pursuing the space exploration.

Space exploration has significance not just to the human curiosity, but also for the Earth’s future and the people living on it. But why does the world needs to travel up there and live up the spirit once again?

Environmental Research of NASA

Perhaps many people would think that those who burn a large amount of money just for rocket fuel are not the most environmentally-minded individuals in the world. Behind this, what people don’t know is that NASA is creating a lot of good research prior to the environment while they’re viewing us up there. They had studied the air quality, alternative energy, climate change, as well as near objects to the Earth, which can potentially destroy the place we live any time of the day without any warning, not unless if we have NASA professionals up there.

Eradicate Human Overpopulation

There were billions of people in the Earth and it continually and exponentially get upsurge years by years. Arguably, this large number is beyond the earth’s carrying capacity. One of the solutions to somehow alleviate this problem is space colonization. The Earth needs a place to put a large number of populations because as time goes by, the more populated the Earth is getting. Studying the nature above will give a chance to find a good place to live.

Promote Science Education for Today’s Generation

The missions of Apollo had inspired millions of children and adults who wanted to be astronauts, engineers, and rocker scientists. Lately, science Education is lacking in the United States and other parts of the world. The idea of returning to the moon or exploring the universe once again will draw the people’s attention and made them inspired to personally go on with their dreams of reaching the stars above.

After knowing all of these, it is the right time for every man and woman to give their lives an experience worth remembering for. No one can ignore the importance brought by a space exploration to our lives. Space traveling will continue to inspire and educate people while providing the excitement we have experienced last 40 years.