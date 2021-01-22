Currently, SpaceX is trying to launch a NASA telescope that will help in discovering planets that may be habitable to aliens. Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) is of NASA and will help to scan an area night sky, and it can scan 400 times larger than Kepler planet-hunting telescope. SpaceX is also planning to launch a new NASA telescope by next week, and this company is known as Elgon Musk’s rocket company.

NASA detected thousands of Exoplanets, and this is last planet-hunting space telescope known as Kepler. NASA Researchers shows that about ten planets in the galaxy have roughly 200billion stars. However, Kepler was only able to survey a small region on the night sky. Having TESS will be more beneficial because TESS will be able to can a space hundreds of times more massive and even closer to earth and also its ability to hunt for nearby and not forgetting potentially habitable alien worlds. Kepler helped us to know that more planets in the sky stars, therefore, TESS will help us to see this variety of planets around and some of the closest stars.

Additionally, Kepler spacecraft has stared down to detect a dip in brightness caused by planets passing in front of their home stars. This experiment is done for 150,000 stars in a part of the night sky, and that is just 0.25% of the total area and is yet 3,000 light-years deep. Since 2009 when Kepler was launched, it has been able to find 50 rocky, and Earth-size worlds, ten of this may be habitable and also more than 4,000 total planet candidates.

TESS is currently looking at 200,000 stars, and most of the sky is within a relative cozy 200 light- year range of earth. Additionally, TESS will be helping us to discover thousands of planets and is designed to find a pool of small worlds and to transit small stars. TESS telescope will do all this work by taking a photo with four cameras, and these cameras are custom- built to detect minor changes in the star brightness. For more than two years TESS will be taking a photograph of different sectors of the sky in every 27 days. TESS will discover by use of patches known as continuous viewing zones and which could be the most significant observation ever launched in the space. There is a plan that is scheduled to begin around May 2020 of the next- generation observatory will rival and abilities of the Hubble Space Telescope.