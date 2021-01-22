It’s confirmed that Space X the rocket company founded by Elon Musk is going to launch NASA’s most powerful telescope to hunt for the aliens. The organization has named it as Transiting Exoplanet survey Satellite or TESS in short.

The team working in the project has given a confirmation that if everything goes according to plan, then Falcon 9 will push the spacecraft into the obit at 6:32 EDT on April 16th from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The test- fire process has already been completed and now the path is clean for the launch from the next week.

Previously NASA detected thousands of exoplanets with Kepler, and now it’s time to explore many more. Researchers believe that there could be more than 10 planets in the galaxy and each has around 200 billon stars.

TESS has been prepared to search for unknown planets and habitable alien worlds around the earth. Paul hertz the director of NASA’s Astrophysics division reported that TESS is an advanced telescope which will help to find all those unknown planets existing in the solar system. A broader view can be generated by the use of TESS which was not possible with Kepler. The report also added that the James Web Space Telescope will use the data retrieved from TESS to study several rocky planets around the earth.

What makes TESS better than Kepler?

It’s been reported that Kepler and Tess has a huge difference in its findings. In the past, Kepler found around 50 rocky planets along with 4000 planet candidates. The report was produced by Google artificial intelligence. On the other side, TESS will give a broader view of 20,000 stars with a 200 light year range. TESS is more advanced in its approach and the team is quite optimistic about its success.

Why TESS is considered to be the most revolutionized telescope in the contemporary times?

The main objective of TESS is to find those answers which are still unsolved. It will give a better picture of all those undiscovered planets in the solar system. TESS is also a source of information to the JWST which is soon going to be the largest observatory ever launched in the space.

NASA has confirmed the news that the JSWT is scheduled to launch around May 2020. Till now the date is fixed, and in all probability there will be no changes in this matter.