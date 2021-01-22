There is a probability that Congress may set aside funds for the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (1992). That was a surprise to many people because it would mark the first time that they are doing that. Equally important, it is 25 years since its existence. In 1992, SETI came onto existence courtesy of NASA. It involved the construction of two massive radio telescopes. Each one of them was stationed in either Puerto Rico or California. Their mission was to search the universe for not only sign of life but also technologies.

Things seemed alright until the following year. Richard Bryan who was serving as the Senator of Nevada at that time pulled it out. That marked the end of SETI receiving funding from the government. As much as it has been a long time, there is hope that that was not the eventual fate after all. Why? We have all the answers in this piece.

A bill regarding the matter has come in the U.S. House of Representatives. The funding is not for SETI really, but rather for areas that fall under it. There is a recommendation that the agency would use part of their budget looking for technosignatures. The period of the exploration will be two years. Part of the things of interests is radio transmissions. The high chances are that they would be in the form of radio waves that facilitates communication. Isn’t that what SETI is all about after all?

The purpose of the bill is to assist NASA to accomplish one primary objective. It is regarding the universe where they want to look for the origin of life, how it has evolved over the years, it’s distribution all over the place and last but not least what the future of that universe holds.

Nevertheless, those concerned are yet to register happiness. The reason is that the administration was keen on details. Therefore, the fact that it is an authorisation bill and not an appropriation one did not pass unrealised. That then means that it is not yet time to celebrate. Nonetheless, it is a significant milestone. It gives some hope to the department.

There are chances that the appropriators will fund SETI. If that happens, that will be good news for the long forge project. Dr Jill Tarter was keen not to overlook the chances of SETI not receiving funding. That was what he said while addressing Fast Company.

If the bill doesn’t help despite passing, there are still other alternatives. An individual or a private organisation would assist the agency. Regardless of the source, it would be good if the research of SETI got an endorser.