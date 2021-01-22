After the date of launching the Falcon 9 rocket changed from May 7 to “To Be Determined” that was a disappointment for many people who had eagerly waited for the moment. The reason given for the same was beyond the understanding of millions. They wanted more time for the review of its data. What they experienced after the Friday fire test is also a secret well-known to them. All that said, there is hope for the launch. It will be on Thursday 10th May 2018. The other details regarding the matter unfold below. Read on!

There was an upgrade of the Falcon 9 rocket. The excitement of the change has brought about anxiety. The waiting of its launch keeps getting longer each day. If it cannot takeoff how can people note the changes? How can the engineers talk about the variance between their expectations and the reality?

There is a light at the end of the tunnel with the newest announcement. SpaceX made it via Twitter. According to the tweet, the agency’s target was to launch the Falcon 9 Block 5. That is good news for the people of Bangladesh. Their communication satellite by the name Bangabandhu Satellite 1 will lift off during the launch. The date will be 10th May while the venue will be the Kennedy Space Center, Florida which belongs to NASA. The actual place will be the Launch Pad 39A.

Block 5 Falcon 9 is offering something that would mean that the future of SpaceX will be bright. It is none other than the factor of reusability. Unlike other boosters that launch once, the Block 5 will beyond any reasonable doubt break the norm. Instead of once, it will be ten times with little inspection before and after launch. When a refurbishment occurs, that will mean 100 times for each booster. Isn’t that great news?

It will be proof of what the team has learnt regarding reusability. That is what Hans Koenigsmann had to say about the matter a month ago. As the vice president of SpaceX’s build and flight reliability, he is one of the best people who would have commented on the matter.

Its successful launch will bring hope to the taking of human to space. Also, it would be a milestone for SpaceX. According to the CEO Elon Musk, the ambitious goals of the company would become a reality. With the decrease in spaceflight cost, more could be done about the same.

Everyone is waiting and still hoping that May 10 is indeed the real day. After the postponement of Monday, nothing would surprise people. Let us wait and see how things unfold come Thursday.