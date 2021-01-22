No sooner did TESS was launched last week that the speculations about its activities started. The transiting exoplanet survey satellite is a new hope for NASA to find those unknown exoplanets which may or may not exist. The journey of TESS has begun, and more interesting facts are on its way to get revealed.

Let’s take a read on how TESS will process further.

The lunar resonant orbit which was never used by a spacecraft in the past will now allow TESS to observe all those nearby starts and even transmit data back to earth with very minimal energy.

TESS was launched with some very strong purposes. The primary one is to monitor more than 2000,000 nearby stars for little changes in their brightness. The TESS is the follower of NASA’s one of the most ambitious projects from the past Kepler Mission. It always had a high cost in energy transmission, station keeping, and even data limitations.

Things are different with TESS. The lunar orbit will bring to closer from the surface of the earth and even take in far away at different interval. Tess will send a large chunk of data as the lunar orbit appears closer.

During a three hour period when it is closest TESS will position itself to send a large chunk of data back to earth.

After the launch last week, it may take few more weeks to reach the stable orbit. When this process gets over it will undergo a two months of check out before the science operation begins.

The investment on TESS is one- third in compare to Kepler. According to a report, the total cost of TESS is $200 million. The apertures used are comparatively smaller with 10 cm four identical cameras. The most opulent part of TESS is its coverage of a huge area which is much broader in comparison to Kepler.

TESS is an advanced satellite which has all the features to make a deep search on the exoplanets. As already said that the cameras used in TESS are smaller, and therefore the telescope will focus more on the nearby stars within a range of 300 light years.

TESS is way ahead of Kepler in every way and is sure to give much better results in the future. The team working behind TESS is highly optimistic about its success.