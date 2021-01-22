The company has future plans to initiate much more launching activities. In the meantime, its first flight of the huge aircraft that has been set up is all ready to be launched this summer. Stratolaunch has in the meanwhile undergone taxi tests twice of the same aircraft. This testing has been conducted from the Mojave Air & Space Port in California. The testing was conducted during the late February of this year. The company has also stated that it plans to organize three more of such taxi tests very recently.

Testing procedure in details

The Company has confirmed the fact that these testing will take place at a much higher speed than those of the earlier ones. In the recent tests that were held, the flight took a speed of 74 kilometers per hour. The subsequent test will take place at a speed of 130 kilometers per hour. While in the next test the speed of the aircraft is likely to touch 220 kilometers per hour. If these series of tests are conducted successfully, then the company will launch its first flight sometimes latter in this summer. However, they are currently not in a position to confirm the actual date of the flight. This is so because such activity will mainly depend upon the successful completion of these series of tests.

The officials of the company, however, are pretty confident regarding the success of the tests. They have viewed that keeping in mind the previous tests which went without any hiccups, so will the future tests be executed. There will be no significant changes that will be required to be made before the first flight.

Delay in the schedule of launch

Although the first flight of the plane is scheduled to take place within this summer, the very first launch with the help of the plane can only be made later in the future. This is mainly because of the fact that the plane will initially have to undergo a typical airworthy clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration. This process is very lengthy and could even take a period of 18 to 24 months of time.

After years of amendments in the nature of vehicles that can be used to fly, Stratolaunch has decided to use Pegasus XL rocket that is to be launched from Orbital ATK. However, the company is still researching regarding the fact that whether three rockets can be flown together in a single flight only. This matter is still under surveillance.