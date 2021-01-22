The renowned SpaceX Company has now received one more feather in its cap! The company launched its latest Falcon 9 rocket on May 11, 2018. It is a satisfactory fact in the world of space that the Falcon 9 rocket can finally take astronauts into space. However, the recent flight of Falcon 9 did not carry any astronauts.

Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage booster got separated and tracked back to Earth landing carefully and securely in water. The same will be utilized in future space missions. The exact name of this fantastic rocket is Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket, and it was launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The rocket took the Bangladeshi satellite Bangabandhu Satellite-1 into orbit. The Bangabandhu Satellite-1 is expected to serve Bangladesh in various ways. It will be providing aid and support in television services, internet services and several other services related to telecom. According to the company’s statement, the Block 5 variant will significantly contribute to lessening the expenditures of a single launch as the option can be used almost ten times for re-flying.

The US has not sent any human into space after the year 2011 which was its last year of space shuttle program. It is taking help of Russia for sending and returning astronauts from International Space Station. Though the recent flight of Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket did not carry any astronaut this time, it will soon do so after finishing seven thriving flights, said NASA. However, the configuration of the rocket will remain almost same except for few tiny changes before it takes humans into space. NASA had contacted SpaceX as well as BA (Boeing) in the year 2014 to create capsules and rockets that could carry astronauts into the orbit. It is worth mentioning that the Falcon rockets have completed more than fifty flights to space in the last eight years.

A few days back, the Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX Company, Mr. Elon Musk had stated that the company would shortly start concentrating on its engineering skills for creating BFR – the Mars rocket. The SpaceX Company presently has no strategies for using its Falcon Heavy which is considered the most powerful rocket in the process of carrying humans to space. The launch of Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket has instilled hope in all those astronauts who desperately await going into space.