The takeoff of the planet-searching satellite of NASA TESS was rescheduled until Wednesday. The spacecraft has been planned to take off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on the evening of Monday.

SpaceX, which is offering the takeoff vehicle and launchpad for TESS, tweeted on Monday afternoon that it’s standing down to perform added Guided Navigation Control (GNC) analysis and the crew are now dealing with towards a targeted takeoff.

TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Surveillance) is the next mission of NASA in the hunt for exoplanets, or those, which are in the exterior of the solar system. TESS will be the satellite that will be on the lookout for planets, which could help support life.

Once it takeoffs, TESS will utilize its fuel to reach the orbit around the planet, along with gravity to help from the moon. It will allow it to have a long-term mission beyond its 2-year objective.

According to the instrument scientist of TESS Joel Villasenor, the satellite and the moon are in sort of dance. The moon pulls the spacecraft on one part, and by the time the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Surveillance reaches one orbit, the Moon is on the other part tugging oppositely. The general effect is the pull of the moon is evened out, and it is a very steady configuration for many years. He also added that nobody had done this before and he doubts that other programs will try to utilize this orbit shortly.

Sixty days after TESS develops an orbit around the planet, after trial tests, the 2-year mission will officially start. TESS will pick up the hunt for exoplanets because the Kepler Space Telescope runs out of fuel.

The Kepler thas has explored over 4,500 confirmed exoplanets and potential planets launched in 2009. After a mechanical failure last 2013, it entered another stage of campaigns to search other parts of the sky for exoplanets, known as the K2 mission. It allowed researchers to explore even more exoplanets, learn the evolution of stars and get insight about black holes and supernovae.

Soon, the mission of Kepler will end, and it will abandoning space, orbiting the sun and won’t get any closer to the Earth than the moon. Furthermore, TESS will explore an area 400 times bigger than what Kepler surveyed. It consists of 200,000 of the brightest stars. For two years, the four wide-field cameras on board will look at many sectors of the cosmos for days at a time.