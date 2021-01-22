SpaceX is getting to set a takeoff a satellite for NASA, which strives to explore thousands of planets for two years.

The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite of NASA is slated to head into space on Monday night aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Termed as the “planet hunter,” the $337 million Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite is a follow-up to the Kepler spacecraft of NASA that spent the last eight years looking the skies for as many planets outside the solar system as possible. The mission of TESS is to catalog and monitor more than 200,000 stars in space for signs of other existing planets.

Kepler founded more than 2,600 planets but is estimated to be just months away from running out of gas and ending its mission. TESS will utilize its four-wide angle cameras to detect 400 times as much sky as Kepler, concentrating on a range near to the planet.

According to the Principal Investigator of TESS George Ricker, it will determine thousands of new planets in the neighborhood of solar system along with a particular emphasis on planets comparable in size to the Earth. TESS will concentrate on every section of the sky of the Earth for at least a month at a period until it has measured both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.

Made by Orbital ATK – that is set to be obtained by defense giant Northrop Grumman this 2018 for $7.8 billion – TESS will utilize what Ricker considered as the “Goldilocks orbit” to picture the cosmos. The orbit has never been used before and provides a sweet spot for TESS to run. With the help of series of complicated maneuvers, TESS will increase away from the planet and make use of the gravity of the moon as a catapult, end up in orbit, which lengthens approximately 232,000 miles outside Earth.

At 800 pounds, TESS is only a portion of the weight of Falcon 9 that can lift into space. NASA offered SpaceX the contract to takeoff TESS into space above the Earth at a price of $87 million.

Now it’s the turn of TESS to take the discoveries of Kepler one step further and narrow down the probable contenders for the next Earth. However, if the newest satellite of NASA does not determine the future livable planet, there’s no need to worry – we can always make a reservation at the world’s first luxury space hotel in Aurora Station.