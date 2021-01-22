The SpaceX Dragon had been launched from the Space Launch Complex 40 found at Florida. The launching carried out more than 5,800 lbs. research, supplies, cargo, and equipment to International Space Station.

The astronauts who aboard International Space Station will soon receive an experiment’s delivery that deals with what kind of behavior the plants, human body and materials have and how they respond in space. The SpaceX Dragon had blasted off on a rocket of Falcon 9 from the Space Launch Complex with the materials needs to support at least dozens of over 250 investigations in the space station.

The astronauts Norishige Kanai of Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Scott Tingle from NASA space agency are the two using the robotic arm of the space station to capture the SpaceX Dragon when it arrived last April 4, Wednesday on the space station. The live coverage of the engagement and capture were aired on the NASA television and to the website of NASA that had started at 5:30 PM. Their installation coverage had set to start at 8:30 PM.

The research that arrived on Dragon was the new facility for testing the materials, components, coating, and other bigger experiments in the harsh ecosystem of space. Sponsored by Center for Advancement of Science and Space and designed by the Alpha Space, the MISSE-FF is able to offer a platform prior to testing and to know how the materials respond to the exposure of the atomic oxygen, ultraviolet rays, ionizing radiation, charged particles, ultrahigh vacuums, thermal cycles, micro-meteoroids, and electromagnetic radiation in the environment of the lower Earth orbit.

There is also growth plant facility carried out by the spacecraft to cultivate the leafy and green vegetables in space. Upon the growth, the crew will harvest and eat the plants and bring the result of the experiment to the Earth for evaluation.

Aside from that, Dragon also carried Earth observatory materials that will study the harsh thunderstorms, together with their sole roles in the climate and atmosphere of the Earth. The upgraded material for the removal system of the carbon dioxide in the station, a new printer for the space station’s crew, and the external HD camera components are also brought by Dragon as part of the delivery mission.

This is the 14th mission of SpaceX under the NASA contract. The spacecraft is scheduled to leave the space station to get back to Earth in May with over 3,500 lbs. hardware, research, and supplies of the crew.