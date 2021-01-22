A recent report released states that both Boeing and SpaceX are facing a massive amount of challenges in respect of developing spacecraft that will involve commercial space crew to the Moon. The report further envisages the fact that both the companies are still taking time to establish the requisite shuttle. Both the companies will take more or less two years of time to execute the operational status of NASA. A recent assessment of the different big projects that NASA have awarded, it is observed that NASA would be able to certify the requisite spacecraft which will carry astronauts to the ISS may be fulfilled only after December 2019 for Spacecraft and Boeing such certification will be complete just after February 2020.

The report further states that although both the commercial space companies are trying their level best to complete the projects at the earliest, still they are struggling to complete the work on time because of the rigorous schedules that are framed by NASA. Both SpaceX, as well as Boeing, are going through tight phases to complete the assigned job contracts. While SpaceX is concentrating on developing Dragon Spacecraft, Boeing is too busy with the Starliner Vehicle. Both the companies are engaged in testing, intense research and development and different assembly programs for necessary flight tests. As per NASA clause, to obtain the certification for spacecraft every company would be required to accomplish one crewed mission and one uncrewed mission.

NASA had released the schedules for these flights in January in the current fiscal year. However, the tables have been reframed whereby Boeing is scheduled to make an uncrewed test flight of its Starliner in Aug 2018 and a second test flight carrying the astronauts in November of this year. Similarly, SpaceX is scheduled to fly an uncrewed mission of its Dragon Spacecraft in August which will be followed by a crewed mission in December. However, in a recent publication, it is stated that the schedules released by NASA are too optimistic.

The GAO report will also provide various clarifications, and other queries relating to the technology segment in respect of both the companies as the date for the launching comes nearer. In honor of SpaceX, the risks involved will be that with the Falcon rocket that will be used to the launch the Dragon spacecraft.