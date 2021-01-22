If you think as what happens to the human-made devices which are sent to the Earth’s orbit, then to your surprise some makes their way back, and some never return at all. Sputnik was the first human-made device sent to the orbit in the year 1957, and since then innumerable devices have been sent. Satellites that broke down, rockets which are abandoned and other orbital mission-related garbage, all today are revolving at a very high sped around the planet Earth. The average speed of some of the revolving objects is around 16,777 miles per hour.

With such great speed, the chances of collision are very high. Once the crash occurs, the revolving pieces smack into each other and break down further into small pieces. Since today most of our work is dependent on GPS signals and telecommunications the ever revolving and smacking garbage might create many problems. Therefore, efforts are made by the scientists to remove such orbiting bodies into some excluded place where they won’t do any harm to the useful ones.

A crash-land more scientifically known as “spacecraft cemetery” located in a remote part of South Pacific is used to trash the useless outlived orbiting bodies. Geographically the place is known as “Point Nemo” which in Latin means nobody. This place is farthest from the dry land without leaving Earth. Located at around 4023 kilometers east of New Zealand Point Nemo is the best to send the doomed spacecraft. Once they are sent in the place the chances of it crashing a person or destroying any vital thing seizes to zero.

It was in the year 1971 when the cemetery gets its first decommissioned spacecraft. Since then a large number of spacecraft are doomed to the place among which most belongs to Russia. One of the Soviet-built precursors, Mir cruised above the earth from 1986 to 2001. In March 2001 it was directed to move towards Point Nemo where most of its parts get burnt and the rest scattered across the sea floor. Likewise was the case with European Jules Verne spacecraft.

It takes a lot to send the signals to a revolving orbital body to get land in some particular space. Once the control is gone the craft might lost its way and ended up either revolving without any sense or crashing and smacking critical orbital bodies. Point Nemo is, therefore, the last destination for every spacecraft whose work in the space is of no use.