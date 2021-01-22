There are 6 spaceports in America alone and others all over the world. Spaceport America situated in New Mexico is the first commercial spaceport in the world.

Bigelow Aerospace, an aerospace engineering company based in Nevada, approached the government of Canada about erecting a facility in their country. Orbital facilities are being promoted to governments as an option to the International Space Station, one reason Bigelow has approached the government of Canada concerning a ground facility.

With regards to space tourism, it turns out there are many organizations in varying degrees of planning and development of spaceports and spaceships. Others are marketing and selling tickets to get to space.

According to Douglas Messier, owner of the blogsite Parabolicarc.com, “I suppose the future of space tourism is going to depend on many diverse factors, and how successful these firms are at launching things,”

Messier’s site concentrates on space tourism and commercialization. He has a master’s degree in science, technology as well as public policy from The George Washington University. He was educated at the Space Policy Institute and he also graduated from the International Space University. The Institute is an area wherein scholars, policy analysts, practitioners as well as students come as one to study and assess the future of space.

There are millions of dollars being spent into the space tourism business, however the question that seems to continue is whether space tourism is just a dream or for real.

Messier suggests it might be, as long as firm components fall into place. One is money and as of now, firms like Virgin Galactic, Armadillo Aerospace and XCOR Aerospace are the present front runners in the effort to send “tourists” into space.

Also there’s a sizeable market increasing for orbital flights. Like for example, Russians they have been sending the extremely wealthy to the International Space Station (ISS) for years.

“It is an extremely interesting market,” according Messier, a communications professional who has spent his years in entrepreneurial start-ups. “The value has gone up to approximately $45 million for a ten-day to 2-week mission. The Russians have had domination, so the costs have not gone down.”

That will change when private firms catch up, finding safe, viable and cost efficient ways for putting paying clients into orbit. One of those ways includes purchasing technology from the Russians. One company has already done that, this company is the Excalibur Almaz.