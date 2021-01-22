The technology that is being developed to experiment with the outer space will help immensely to create sustainable goals as framed by the United Nations. This is precisely what Danielle Wood, who is the founder of Space Enabled which is located at MIT Media Lab focused on at the TNW Conference last week. While she was discussing her work, she said that she and her team work to understand how technology from space encourages sustainability on Earth for every individual. In other words, she explained how satellites and its different working activities help us to understand our planet in a better way. At the same time, Woods has focused that how we can exceed our periphery and improve our efficiency to achieve our goals soon.

Woods added further that there are 17 global goals about sustainability and satellites will play a significant role in achieving them. These satellites perform the job of having a close look at the earth and thereby provide data to find out the areas which are suffering from droughts. It will also provide us data to enable us to improve farming as well as prevent famine. Such a step would help to accomplish the goal of “no hunger.”

There are satellites which help to access other factors concerning the Earth such as climatic conditions, and conditions, oceanic conditions and also atmospheric conditions. Woods has said that by combining various mathematical formulas and statistics and different satellite images, it will be possible to find out various climatic changes. As a result, it would be quite easy to have a clear picture of what is happening around the world. Such step would also help to accomplish the goal regarding “climatic action.”

The uses of satellites are manifold, and it can also be extended towards improving communication in the rural and the backward areas. Wood told a story whereby an old woman residing in a remote village had to seek expert advice from doctors due to her prolonged illness. Satellites helped her to initiate a video call with the doctors which enabled her to receive the maximum help through some of the best doctors.

Satellites also help to identify areas where there is stagnant water logging which result in the breeding of mosquitoes and thereby spreading of malaria. Such information is shared with countries which have a high risk of such epidemic but don’t have satellites of their own.

Wood also stated that space initiatives and its different activities would smoothen out the daily lives of the people around the globe further.