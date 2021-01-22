More than 100 years ago in the region of Tunguska in Siberia, Russia – there was an atrocious explosion of an asteroid. On April 14th, an asteroid which is very similar to the one that exploded in Tunguska was discovered by astronomers and the next day (that is on 15th April) the Earth was saved from getting hit by it.

The designation of this asteroid is 2018 GE3. Around 2:41 am EDT on 15th April this asteroid made an approach towards Earth. It came to a very close distance of 119400 miles or 192000 kilometers, which is almost half the average distance between the moon and the Earth. This observation has been made by the Centre for Near Earth Object systems of NASA.

It has also been said by NASA that the asteroid was about 157 to 360 feet in width. When compared to the past incident of Tunguska, this asteroid was about 3.6 times more in size than the one which was leveled in the Siberian forest.

Another incident took place in Russia in the year 2013 when a meteor had broken up over the region of Chelyabinsk. But this current asteroid, 2018 GE3 is even bigger than that one. During the incident of 2013, many people were injured and buildings that were up to 58 miles from the actual site were damaged. This asteroid 2018 GE3 is considered to be an Earth-crossing Apollo-type asteroid that was found to be flying through space at a speed of 66,174 miles per hour. On entering the atmosphere of Earth, due to the presence of friction, a large part of this space rock would have disintegrated

But still certain portions of the asteroid would have still made their way towards the Earth and it was capable of causing regional damage that depends on certain factors like speed, impact location, composition and entry angle.

The Space weather website has reported that there would have a regional damage if the 2018 GE3 has collided with the Earth. But before reaching the ground it would have disintegrated into the atmosphere to a considerable extent. It is considered as a significant asteroid and this incident traces on the point that how space rocks can surprise us (since just one day after its discovery it made a close approach towards Earth). But it has been a lucky day as the space rock did not collide with Earth and the regional damage was prevented.