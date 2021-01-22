Soyuz 2-1A rocket with Fregat-M upper stage was delivered today on railed platform to Site 31/6 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Rocket will deliver Kanopus-V-IK, observation satellite for Roscosmos along with 73 other spacecrafts from different companies and organizations. Launch is planned for Friday, at 06:36 UTC.

Satellite was originally developed as Kanopus-V 2 by NPO VNII Elektromekhaniki with the utilization of Kanopus bus and was equipped in avionics designed and manufactured by SSTL. Satellite is mainly observation spacecraft, able to track sources of heat like fire (at least wide for 5 m and long for 5 m) on a 2000 km swath of land. Satellite will operate for 5 years from Sun synchronous 510 km x 510 km orbit. It will be powered by two deployable solar arrays and onboard batteries. Mass of the satellite is 473 kg.

Kanopus-V-IK will be utilized for mapping, detection of forest fire seats, general monitoring of agriculture and natural resources.