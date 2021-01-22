Soyuz MS-07 launched !

Following two days will be quite busy on International Space Station. Soyuz MS-07 already begun its journey to the Station, Dragon CRS-13 was launched on Friday and already docked with supplies to Earth facing Harmony module docking port.

Dragon with 1560 kg of pressurized and 645 kg of unpressurized cargo was launched on the top of the Falcon-9 FT on December 15, 2017 at 15:35 UTC from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral. For SpaceX it was 50th mission of Falcon rocket; second flight of this particular capsule of Dragon spacecraft and 22nd successful landing of the booster (this time first stage performed flawless landing at landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral).

After 48 hours from reaching GEO orbit Dragon reached ISS and performed rendez vous today in the morning hours. It entered 200 m zone around ISS on 09:47 UTC and begun approach. It reduced distance to 190 m within following hour. After reaching last hold point 10 m from ISS, NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei and Joe Acaba inside Cupola module were waiting for final “go” command. At 10:49 UTC they begun to move Canadarm2 closer to vehicle and Dragon was grabbed with robotic arm at 10:57 UTC. Following docking will be performed under control of mission control center in Houston, without engaging crew of the Station.

Three hours earlier in Russia at Baikonur Cosmodrome Pad 1/5 Soyuz-FG ignited its engines and performed lift off with MS-07 spacecraft with Expedition 54 members: Commander Anton Shkaplerov (RSA), Flight Engineer 1 Scott D. Tingle (NASA) and Flight Engineer 2 Norishige Kanai (JAXA). Soyuz begun its space journey at 07:21 UTC and delivered to GEO MS-07 spacecraft after flawless lasting eight minutes forty five seconds flight. Crew will spent inside Soyuz following two day sto dock to Rassvet module on December 19, at 08:43 UTC.